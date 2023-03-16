Odisha: Drivers scuffle with police during strike, 6 cops injured

Berhampur: The strike of the drivers turned violent after they reportedly attacked a team of cops following a scuffle at Pokodibandha square near Berhampur this evening.

As many as six police officials were injured following the attack by the agitators. They were admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the drivers, who are on an indefinite strike to press for their 10-point charter of demand, had blocked the national highway at Pokodibandha square and blocked several vehicles.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and tried to clear the road for the passage of the stranded vehicles. It fumed the protesters, who scuffled with the cops and attacked them.

Six cops including the IIC of Golanthara Police Station sustained injuries, following which cops resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitators.