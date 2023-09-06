Odisha donates Rs 5 crore to calamity-hit Himachal, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu expresses gratitude

Shimla: Odisha government has joined the nation in extending helping hands to the calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh. The Naveen Patnaik-led government has reportedly donated Rs 5 crore, informed Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday.

The Odisha government donated Rs 5 crore towards the disaster relief fund 2023 for relief and rehabilitation measures in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Chief Minister today expressed his gratitude to his Odisha counterpart and his government for generous contribution of five crore rupees to Aapada Rahat Kosh-2023.

“Extending heartfelt appreciation to Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji and the Government of Odisha for their generous contribution of Rs. Five crore to Aapada Rahat Kosh-2023. Your support embodies the spirit of unity and compassion in times of distress. Let’s continue to stand together and provide much-needed relief to those affected by the monsoon’s wrath,” Sukhu said on his Twitter handled (now branded as X).

As per media reports, at least 71 people were killed and property worth around Rs 10,000 crore was damaged due to landslides and flash floods triggered by devastating rains in Himachal Pradesh.