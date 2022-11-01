Odisha: District administration bans Dhabaleswar yatra

By Sudeshna Panda 0
dhabaleswar yatra banned in odisha

Cuttack: This year, devotees have been barred from visiting the Dhabaleswar temple situated in Athgarh area of Cuttack in Odisha.

The administration this year has canceled the yatra for the safety concerns of the devotees who have to cross the river using the hanging bridge.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under Sec 144 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in and around the area.

Khordha Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidharth Kataria who is also SP in-charge of Cuttack gave the above information to the media.

After the tragic incident of Gujarat Morbi hanging bridge, the Odisha administration has taken the decision to avoid any kind of mass tragedy in the state. 

You might also like
State

Shocking! Woman murdered in the middle of a busy street in Odisha

State

Odisha: ‘Radha pada Darshan’ allowed this year with restrictions, Puri SP

State

Odisha: Commissionerate Police conducts raid on brown sugar ‘khatis’ in…

State

7-month fishing ban to protect Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.