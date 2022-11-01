Odisha: District administration bans Dhabaleswar yatra

Cuttack: This year, devotees have been barred from visiting the Dhabaleswar temple situated in Athgarh area of Cuttack in Odisha.

The administration this year has canceled the yatra for the safety concerns of the devotees who have to cross the river using the hanging bridge.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under Sec 144 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in and around the area.

Khordha Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidharth Kataria who is also SP in-charge of Cuttack gave the above information to the media.

After the tragic incident of Gujarat Morbi hanging bridge, the Odisha administration has taken the decision to avoid any kind of mass tragedy in the state.