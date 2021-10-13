Odisha DGP Abhay visits Malkangiri, review security arrangements

Malkangiri: The Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited Malkangiri after an encounter with security forces gunned down three Maoists including two women cadres during an operation in Tulasi Forest Range in the district.

DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangements in the Malkangiri area.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of the Maoists in the forest area, a joint team of a Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha police and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the area in the wee hours, he said.

“During the operation, the Maoists opened fire at the security forces. In retaliation, our security personnel opened fire on them. As per the information available so far, we have received dead bodies of three Maoists, of which two were women,” the DGP said.

The security personnel have also recovered two guns from the spot of the encounter and combing & search operations are underway in the forest, he added.

Along with the DGP, Intelligence Director Lalit Das, Intelligence IG Amitav Thakur, SIW DIG Anirudh Singh and Southern range DIG Rajesh Pandit visited Malkangiri.

DGP Abhay praised the SOG and DVF jawans and discussed with them regarding the operation. Later, he held a meeting with Malkangiri SP and BSF along with other police officials. They also prepared a blue-print regrading the maoist operation.

