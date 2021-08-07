Odisha: Despite marital discord Anubhav wishes Varsha on her birthday

Cuttack: What if we could not be good husband and wife, we should remain good friends for ever, said Odia film actor cum Member of Parliament Anubhav Mohanty to wife actress Varsha Priyadarshini in a tweet on Saturday wishing on her birthday on Saturday.

.@VarshaPriyadar3, what if we couldn’t be good husband & wife, we should remain good friends 4ever!

I, on behalf of my family, fans, supporters, wish u a fabulous birthday🎂🙏🏻

May Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath bless u with good health, every success & 4ever happiness🙏🏻 ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏🏻 — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) August 7, 2021

It is to be noted that marriage between Anubhav and Varsha did not went well as both of them have filed cases against each other and facing trials these days. Anubhav had filed a divorce petition against Varsha Priyadarshini in July last year. Also, Varsha has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and trial of both the cases are underway.

