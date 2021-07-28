Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Hearing of case deferred to next week

anubhav and barsha news

Cuttack: In the matter of the marital discord between Odia film actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini, hearing of the case at Orissa High Court has been deferred to next week. 

Actor Anubhav had appealed to the High Court to close the matter within a certain period of time of his divorce petition against wife Varsha Priyadarshini . 

Varsha’s advocate was present at the High Court. He was provided with a copy of the case.

On July 16, Anubhav was present in the family Court, while his wife remained absent citing health reasons.

