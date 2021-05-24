Odisha Cyclone Yass: Balasore District Admin Takes Various Precautions

Balasore: As Odisha gears up to face yet another cyclone ‘Yass’ the district administrations of various coastal parts of Odisha are in complete preparedness.

Warnings are being sounded to people living near the sea shore, people are been asked to leave pucca houses and shit to shelters by the DM, Balasore.

In order to make people aware the Balasore DM said through a tweet, “In the view of Cyclone Yaas, all are requested to kindly maintain the stock of drinking water for at least 4 days.”

The DM further added in the tweet, “Also, no one should stay in kacha houses. Kindly shift to nearby evacuation centres.”

The DM urged all and requested them to, “Kindly spread the message to everyone in your surrounding as well!”

The DM also added that, “All shopkeepers are kindly requested to remove signages and hoardings.” so that they do not tear off and cause injury to passersby.

