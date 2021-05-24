Odisha Cyclone Update: CM Naveen Patnaik To Address People At 4pm
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of the state at 4 pm today about the upcoming cyclone.
The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha through a tweet informed as follows:
Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri @Naveen_Odisha will address the people of Odisha at 4 pm today.
(24th May, 2021)
May 24, 2021
The Chief Minister earlier today has by way of an official order appointed the following IAS officers in the following districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.
