Odisha Cyclone Update: CM Naveen Patnaik To Address People At 4pm

odisha cm to address
File Photo Of CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of the state at 4 pm today about the upcoming cyclone.

The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha through a tweet informed as follows: 

The Chief Minister earlier today has by way of an official order appointed the following IAS officers in the following districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.

Cyclone Yaas Update: Odisha Appoints 5 IAS Officers To Supervise Preparedness

 

