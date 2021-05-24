Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of the state at 4 pm today about the upcoming cyclone.

The Chief Minister earlier today has by way of an official order appointed the following IAS officers in the following districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.