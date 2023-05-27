Odisha Crime Branch clears air on FBI help in Naba Das murder investigation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has cleared the air in the matter of seeking help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the murder of former Minister Naba Das.

In this matter CB released a note that reads as follows: It has come to notice that some section of media are claiming that the Crime Branch or the Govt of Odisha did not approach the Ministry of Home Affairs to request the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States of America to render assistance in the investigation of murder case of Sri Naba Kishore Das, the then Minister, Health and Family Welfare. Such claim is factually incorrect and therefore highly irresponsible and malicious.

For the sake of clarity, it is reiterated that:

During the investigation in murder case of Sri Naba Kishore Das the accused Gopal Krishna Das and his family members claimed that he was taking medicine for mental illness. As such steps were taken for examination of his mental health. The medical experts found him mentally fit but suggested further examinations.

As this was very important, sensitive and rare case it was decided to use best techniques and experts for help in the investigation. In this process help was taken from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, GoI, New Delhi, the State Forensic Laboratory of Gujarat and SCB Medical College, Cuttack. The NIMHANS, GOI, Bangalore was also approached to send team of its experts to Odisha to which they expressed their inability.

In this process, to clearly establish that the accused has sound mental health, the Crime Branch decided to approach the Behavioural Analysis Unit of FBI which has the best experts and equipment for such criminal investigation. However, according to rules no State Govt. can approach any foreign agency directly for such help. It is only through the MHA, GOI that such assistance can be sought from a foreign agency/authority. Earlier also, help has been sought and received from the FBI by various police agencies of the country in their cases as in 26/11 Mumbai blast case and in Bhanwari Devi murder case of CBI.

Accordingly, on a request of CID-CB, the Home Department, Govt of Odisha did approach the MHA, GOI to request the FBI USA for help in the investigation of assassination of Shri Naba Kishore Das. In this connection, the Home Department, Govt. of Odisha vide its letter No.187/C/22.02.2023 requested The Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI to seek help of the FBI in accordance with The Mutual Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with USA which provides for the mechanism for seeking and rendering mutual assistance in criminal investigations.

The CID-CB is a highly professional investigative agency of the state and adheres to the highest standards of fair investigation. It uses scientific tools and techniques and takes the assistance of the best domain experts to investigate a case in a professional manner.

Dissemination of unverified news in such a sensitive case is utterly irresponsible and unprofessional. It is expected of media channels speculating on the matter to verify genuineness of such claims from CID-CB before broadcasting such unsubstantiated news on their channels.