Odisha covid-19 death toll breaches 3500-mark

Bhubaneswar: As many as 37 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Friday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 70 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

2. A 39 years old Male of Baragarh District.

3. A 80 years old Male of Baragarh District.

4. A 72 years old Female of Bolangir District.

5. A 62 years old Male of Bolangir District.

6. A 72 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 34 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 44 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

9. A 41 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 55 years old Male of Cuttack District.

11. A 59 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 70 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13. A 60 years old Male of Cuttack District.

14. A 45 years old Male of Deogarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 48 years old Male of Deogarh District.

16. A 54 years old Female of Gajapati District.

17. A 48 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

18. A 73 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Old age.

19. A 78 years old Female of Jharsuguda District.

20. A 49 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

21. A 40 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

22. A 39 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

23. A 66 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

24. A 46 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

25. A 50 years old Female of Kendrapada District.

26. A 60 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

27. A 45 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

28. A 65 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

29. A 50 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

30. A 40 years old Female of Puri District.

31. A 61 years old Male of Puri District.

32. A 62 years old Male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

33. A 35 years old Male of Rayagada District.

34. A 34 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

35. A 34 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

36. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

37. A 76 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,508.