Odisha: Couple found hanging under mysterious circumstances!

A husband and wife have been found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Bhadrak district of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
couple suicide bhadrak
Image credits: IANS

Bhadrak: In a shocking case, a husband and wife have been found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, there was a constant family strife in the family since a long time which urged the husband and wife to commit suicide.

The husband identified as Upendra Mallick and the wife identified as Minati Mallick committed suicide by hanging themselves.

The incident took place in Barna Khardar village of under Tihidi police station limits in Bhadrak district.

A police investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason of the suicide. The police has seized the bodies and has sent them for postmortem.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

