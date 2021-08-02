Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1785 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 1785 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 960386 with the recovery of 1785 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
476 from Khordha
245 from Cuttack
133 from Puri
106 from Jajapur
82 from Baleswar
73 from Jagatsinghpur
73 from Kendrapara
66 from Anugul
62 from Bhadrak
59 from Mayurbhanj
51 from Dhenkanal
41 from Sundargarh
36 from Keonjhar
35 from Nayagarh
23 from Bargarh
23 from Kandhamal
18 from Rayagada
14 from Nuapada
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Malkangiri
7 from Kalahandi
6 from Gajapati
6 from Ganjam
6 from Koraput
5 from Jharsuguda
4 from Deogarh
3 from Boudh
3 from Sonepur
2 from Bolangir
2 from Nabarangpur
100 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 960386.