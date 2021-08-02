Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1785 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 1785 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 960386 with the recovery of 1785 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

476 from Khordha

245 from Cuttack

133 from Puri

106 from Jajapur

82 from Baleswar

73 from Jagatsinghpur

73 from Kendrapara

66 from Anugul

62 from Bhadrak

59 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Dhenkanal

41 from Sundargarh

36 from Keonjhar

35 from Nayagarh

23 from Bargarh

23 from Kandhamal

18 from Rayagada

14 from Nuapada

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Malkangiri

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Gajapati

6 from Ganjam

6 from Koraput

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Deogarh

3 from Boudh

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bolangir

2 from Nabarangpur

100 from State Pool

