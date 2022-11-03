Odisha Coal and Power Limited recruitment for new vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) is hiring eligible candidates for recruitment to fill up several vacancies. OCPL is a State PSU of Govt. of Odisha and a joint venture company of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC).

The job aspirants who wants to apply for the vacancies can do so at the official OCPL website -www.ocpl.org.in from 10 am November 2 to 5 pm of November 23.

You can find the official notification at the career section of the OCPL.

More information regarding the OCPL recruitment below.

OCPL recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening of online submission of application: 2nd November 2022

Last date of submission of online application: 23rd November 2022

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: 7th December 2022

OCPL recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head of Mines- 1 post

Asst Manager (Survey)- 1 post

Asst Manager (Chemistry)- 1 post

Asst Manager (Finance)- 1 post

Office Assistant (Accounts)- 2 posts

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should not be under 21 years as on 2nd November 2022. The date of birth entered in the High School Certificate Examination or equivalent Certificate issued by the concerned Board / Council will only be accepted.

Odisha Coal and Power Limited jobs Pay Scale

Head of Mines: Market Based Salary (MBS) structure

Asst. Manager (Survey): (Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500)

Asst. Manager (Chemistry): (Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500)

Asst. Manager (Finance): (Rs.56,100 to Rs.1,77,500)

Office Assistant (Accounts): (Rs.26,400 – to Rs.83,600)

Selection Process

The Assessment of short-listed candidates applied against any post will be made through Personal Interview only.

How to apply for Odisha Coal and Power Limited recruitment?

Go to the career section of the official website of OCPL -www.ocpl.org.in.

Click on the online application link.

Fill up the online application form as per given information.

Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Click Here for official notification