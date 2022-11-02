IBPS invites application for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in; Check eligibility, other details

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has published a new recruitment to fill up 710 Specialist Officer posts. This is a golden chance for job aspirants who wants to get a job in the Banking sectors. Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The link for the online registration process will be open from today, November 01, 2022 and will be closed on November 21, 2022.

Interested candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application: 1st November 2022

Last date of application: 21st November 2022

Download of call letters for Online examination: Preliminary December 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: 24th and 31st December 2022

Online Examination – Main: 29th January 2023

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total number of 710 vacancies will be filled for the post of the specialist officer through the recruitment process. Check the post-wise vacancy details below:

T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates, intending to apply for CRP SPL-XII should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS in this advertisement:

I.T. Officer(Scale-I): The candidate should have a 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer

Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ ComputerScience/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The applicant should have a 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should have a age between 20-30 years old.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above .

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates with required eligibility can apply online only from 1st November 2022 to 21st November 2022 at ibps.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others- Rs 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

Click Here for Online Application Form

Direct Link of notification: IBPS SO Recruitment Notification