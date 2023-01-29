Odisha CM visits Naba Das in Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik visited Naba Das at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The CM reached Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar to enquire about the health condition of Naba Das.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister according to reports is in a critical condition. The Health Minister Naba Das was shot in Jharsuguda district of Odisha earlier in the day.

The bullet hit Naba Das on his chest. He had gone to participate in a program in Brajrajnagar. The incident took place in Gandhi square.

The Health minister was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition. Five rounds of bullet have been fired at the Minister.

According to reports, police ASI Gopal Das has shot the Health Minister Naba Das. “The accused has been detained. Strong action will be taken against the ASI following an investigation,” said the SDPO of Brajrajnagar.

UPDATE:

It is worth mentioning that, the Health Minister’s condition is critical. He was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda with an accompanying medical team of specialists and life support equipment.

From Bhubaneswar airport, he was shifted immediately to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar. He is presently in Apollo Hospital operation theatre.

A team of the best specialists in the State, drawn from Apollo Hospital, SCB MCH and Capital Hospital are attending to him.