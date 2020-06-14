Odisha CM updates his profile picture in Facebook & Twitter; wears mask to create awareness about COVID19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik changed his profile picture on social media networks like Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.

Patnaik has updated his profile photo on social media with a photo where he is seen wearing a mask. It coincides with a renewed campaign launched by the State government for wearing masks to contain spread of coronavirus.

CM @Naveen_Odisha updates his profile picture in FB & Twitter: It coincides with a renewed campaign launched by the Govt for wearing masks pic.twitter.com/7brdRWcoMI — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) June 14, 2020

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha government has taken several measures to check spread of COVID19 in the State. It has made compulsory for the people to maintain social distancing and wear mask when going outside their house.

The government increased the fine amount for offenders from Rs 200 to Rs 500 recently. The penalty amount was also increased to Rs 1,000 after two repeated violations on mask use.

Earlier on Friday, DGP Abhay informed that Odisha police has collected fines totalling Rs 1.25 crore from people for not wearing face masks in public places.