Odisha CM says ‘Jai Jagannath’ after Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: While the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe were anxiously waiting for the verdict of Supreme Court on Rath Yatra 2020, everybody welcomed the decision of holding the world famous event with restrictions.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote ‘Jai Jagannath’ in his tweeter handle following announcement of the verdict which seems like, the nod for Rath Yatra 2020 was a big relief for him.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏

Jai Jagannath 🙏 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 22, 2020

Interestingly, the ‘two word’ tweet has garnered huge recognition. So far it has received 8.1k likes, 1.4k re-tweets and 661 comments.

It is to be noted that The Supreme Court on Monday gave its approval to conduct the Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri, Odisha with restrictions. The Supreme Court’s order came while hearing the modification applications against its June 18 decision.