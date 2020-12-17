Odisha CM Takes Big Step For EPF Pensioners’ Benefit; Know In Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a big step for the benefit of the EPF Pensioners in the State by wringing a letter to Union Minister Santosh Gangwar. Patnaik urged Gangwar to take steps to fulfill the EPF pensioners’ demand of the state regarding revision of minimum pension by the Central Government.

“I would like to draw your kind attention to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners all across my state, who with a paltry monthly pension after their retirement are facing much hardships in their advanced age. Time and again these EPS-95 Pensioners’ Associations are putting forth their grievances for revision of minimum pension by the Government of India and giving their memorandum also at the state level for redressing their cause,” Patnaik said in the letter.

“In this connection, they are also citing a recommendation by the Petition Committee under the Chairmanship of Sri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon’able MP, Rajyasabha made during 2013 for enhancement of the monthly pension EPS-95 pensioners, which they understand to be pending at the government of India level for consideration,” he added.

The Odisha CM further said, “The grievance of these pensioners deserve sympathetic consideration at your end as they had contributed to the nation-building at their prime age. And now they should be protected by the state with reasonable financial and social security. This can be ensured by re-casting their pension structure for which they have been pursuing at every level.”

“I look forward to favorable action by the Government of India in resolving the above pension issue which would benefit these pensioners throughout India,” Naveen Patnaik concluded.