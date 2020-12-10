Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Baramunda Bus Stand to review progress of work: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited Baramunda Bus stand here in Odisha to review the progress of work of the Inter State Bus Terminal. He was accompanied by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, 5 T Secretary VK Pandian and many other dignitaries.

It is to be noted that Rs. 180 crore will be spent for the developmental work of Baramunda bus stand. The said work has been scheduled to be finished within 18 months.

Rs 180-crore will be spent for constructing Baramunda Inter-state Bus Terminal. “When completed, it will be a new landmark in Bhubaneswar”, says CM @Naveen_Odisha. CM visited the construction site today pic.twitter.com/G0vUQfOkks — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) December 10, 2020

“I am sure it will be a new landmark in Bhubaneswar, ” said the Chief Minister.