Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches book ‘Bhasha Aain’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the book ‘Bhasha Aain’ through video conferencing. Launching the book the CM said that language is the biggest wealth of a State and this is the biggest identity.

Edited and published by Pabitra Maharatha the book has many rules, regulations, prescriptions etc. related to Odia Government language Law proposal developed in between 1948 to 2019.

The CM further said that Odisha had been created on language basis He appealed to work together so that the young generation will love Odia language.

In the year 2036, the hundred years of creation of Odisha State will be celebrated, said the CM and also informed that the State Govt has taken many steps regarding security and promotion of Odia language.

Odisha CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian conducted the meeting. Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mohapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena were also present on this occasion.