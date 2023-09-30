Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Cyber Surakshya Abhiyan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the Cyber Surakshya Abhiyan at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Under this mission as many as 34 cyber surakshya Rath will roll in the schools, colleges and panchayats across the State to aware people against the rising cybercrime.

Under this mission, the district administration will welcome the cyber safety awareness Rath. The chariot will visit at least two institutions every day. Also, it will aware people in the crowded places. Also, quiz competitions will be organised in schools and colleges.

Further, Mini Marathon will be organised in different towns on October 8. On October 14, evening walk will be organised to aware senior citizens.

Mission shakti members, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will participate and cooperate to organise.