Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the loss of four lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

The CM tweeted for speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised and prayed for the bereaved families.

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 6, 2021

It is noteworthy that, four employees of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have died after a gas leakage in the Plant on Wednesday.

The leakage took place in the Coal Chemical Department of the plant.