Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief On The RSP Tragedy

By WCE 2
rsp tragedy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the loss of  four lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

The CM tweeted for speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised and prayed for the bereaved families.

It is noteworthy that, four employees of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have died after a gas leakage in the Plant on Wednesday.

The leakage took place in the Coal Chemical Department of the plant.

You might also like
State

3 Lakh Rupees Looted At Gunpoint In Odisha

Miscellany

10 Naturopathy And Yoga Tips For Diabetics During Winters

State

7-Year-Old From Odisha Clears Microsoft Technology Associate Examination

State

1 Killed In A Bike Accident In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.