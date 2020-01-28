Odisha CM launches virtual police station

Odisha CM launches virtual police station

By Hemant Pande

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a virtual police station, which will facilitate online registration of FIR in unknown motor vehicle theft cases.

The Chief Minister also launched medico legal opinion system and road accident case document module at Lok Seva Bhawan here, which is aimed at reducing human interface with government offices.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to providing citizen-centric governance under 5-T.

These initiatives will effectively reduce the necessity of citizens to visit police stations, he added.

The virtual police station is an online mechanism established at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar to facilitate online registration of FIR in unknown motor vehicle theft cases.

It will benefit citizens for claiming insurance in motor vehicle theft cases, said an official.

The road accident case documents module is a web-based application and it will help insurance companies or the victims in downloading the required documents like FIR, final form, spot map, MVI report and post mortem report.

The medico legal opinion system is a web-based system and it is helpful to both the police and medical professionals.

Under it, the police can submit requisitions online for medical examination of victims. Besides, the doctors will upload their medical examination reports online which will be downloaded by the police for necessary action, said the official.

(IANS)

