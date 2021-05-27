Odisha CM directs to assess damage caused by cyclone Yaas within 7 days

By WCE 5
Odisha cm reviews cyclone yaas damage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reviewed the relief and restoration work for the damage caused by cyclone Yaas through video conference and directed to complete the restoration work at a war footing.

The CM directed to assess how many houses were damaged due to the cyclone. He also asked the officials to keep a close watch on the possible flood situation in the River Baitarani.

The CM appreciated work of the State administration, different organisations of the Central government and district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara for flawless management of different works during and after the cyclone.

Earlier on the day the Chief Minister made an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in the State.

Also read: Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Hit Areas
You might also like
State

Another 11,551 Covid-19 Patients Recovers In Odisha In 24 Hours

State

Closely Monitor People Returning From Cyclone Shelter & Restoration Personnel…

State

Decongestion Of Jails In Odisha Due To Rise In Covid Cases

State

108 Ambulance staffs rescue abandoned patient in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.