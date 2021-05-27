Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reviewed the relief and restoration work for the damage caused by cyclone Yaas through video conference and directed to complete the restoration work at a war footing.

The CM directed to assess how many houses were damaged due to the cyclone. He also asked the officials to keep a close watch on the possible flood situation in the River Baitarani.

The CM appreciated work of the State administration, different organisations of the Central government and district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara for flawless management of different works during and after the cyclone.

Earlier on the day the Chief Minister made an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in the State.