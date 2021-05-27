Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas to assess the damages caused by the calamity in the state on Thursday.

The damage caused in Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and other districts were thoroughly assessed as these places were highly affected by the storm.

The Chief Minister has appreciated all the district administrations for early preparedness, continuous monitoring of the situation, quick restoration of water & electricity supply.

Unwavering focus on the principle, ‘every life is precious’ helps in saving lives during such disasters, said CM Naveen.

CM Naveen has announced a seven-day relief for 128 villages of the affected districts that were marooned by the tidal surge and heavy downpour. Major roads and 80% electricity supply shall be restored in the affected districts, he added.

He also appreciated the planning of the Energy department, efforts of ground staff, Tata Power to restore power supply to the affected districts at the earliest. The strategic stationing of men, material and equipment helped to restore power early, including to hospitals and other places.

He further appreciated the teams Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relentlessly working to rescue people from unsafe places as well as removing the fallen trees to restore road communication at the earliest.