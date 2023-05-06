Odisha CM dedicated 323 transformed schools of 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated as many as 323 transformed schools in five districts of the State on the fifth day of the third phase. This includes 62 schools in Khordha, 62 schools in Bargarh, 100 schools in Mayurbhanj, 23 schools in Boudh and 76 schools in Nabarangpur districts. With this by the fifth day of the third phase, a total of 1816 transformed schools were dedicated.

It is to be noted that in the last two phases, a total of 3981 schools had been transformed. After completion of the three phases, a total of 6132 schools will be transformed.

On this occasion, the CM said that during the transformation process, the public got involved in each phase. The managing committees of the schools and guardians of the students were involved starting from the concept-making to execution. They are aware of the expenditures made. Hence, the transformation of schools is a perfect example of public participation.

Speaking to the students through video conferencing on this occasion the CM congratulated them and explained to them the usefulness of 5T. He said that this is the age of technology. Technology is being used in every sector. Hence, the students should want to know about different technologies. By this, they can stay ahead in all fields in this modern age.