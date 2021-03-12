Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 11 Lakh, Ganja To The Tune Of Rs 80 Lakh Seized; Engineer Student Among 5 Arrested

Bhadrak: Brown sugar worth around Rs 11 lakh and ganja to the tune of Rs 80 lakh has been reportedly seized by the excise department from Bhadrak and Malkangiri districts of Odisha on Friday.

In the first incident, a team of Cuttack Central excise department, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Nalanga village of Bhadrak district and seized 110 grams of brown sugar.

The arrested accused person has been identified as an engineering student.

On the other hand, 887 kgs of ganja was seized from a pick-up van under Mathili Police limits in Malkangiri district. The market value of the seized contraband is said to be Rs 80 lakh.

Four persons have been arrested for their involvement in the case.