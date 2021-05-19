Odisha Born Kerala-Cadre IAS Officer Edwin Kulbhushan Majhi Passes Away Due To Covid-19

By WCE 1

NEW DELHI: Senior Kerala Cadre IAS officer and additional chief secretary Edwin Kulbhushan Majhi died of Covid-19.

Majhi was born and raised in Sundergarh town in Odisha. He was 58.

E K Majhi, was on central deputation as Additional Secretary in Department of Food and Public Distribution, died due to Covid in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He was under treatment in a private hospital for the last few days after he was diagnosed with Covid.

The 1989 batch IAS officer Majhi had served as Thiruvananthapuram district collector, revenue department principal secretary and agriculture department secretary before being posted in central deputation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over his death.

His wife has also tested COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment at Delhi.

You might also like
Nation

Union Health Ministry Writes To States & UTs On Allocation Of Covid Vaccines

State

Covid Hospital Inaugurated In Nabrangpur District Of Odisha

State

Odisha Police Collects Fine Of Rs 20 Lakh In 24 Hrs For Covid Violations

State

Covid Rapid Response Team Deployed In Kendrapara Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.