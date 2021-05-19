NEW DELHI: Senior Kerala Cadre IAS officer and additional chief secretary Edwin Kulbhushan Majhi died of Covid-19.

Majhi was born and raised in Sundergarh town in Odisha. He was 58.

E K Majhi, was on central deputation as Additional Secretary in Department of Food and Public Distribution, died due to Covid in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He was under treatment in a private hospital for the last few days after he was diagnosed with Covid.

The 1989 batch IAS officer Majhi had served as Thiruvananthapuram district collector, revenue department principal secretary and agriculture department secretary before being posted in central deputation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over his death.

His wife has also tested COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment at Delhi.