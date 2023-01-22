Odisha: Blood stains in Srimandir, rituals delayed

Puri: In a shocking incident, there were blood stains in Srimandir of Puri due to which several rituals have been delayed on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that, the leisure time and Besa of Lord Jagannath was over by the time blood stains were noticed in the Srimandir.

Due to the blood stains in the Srimandir the food offering (Bhog) to Lord Gopalballabha could not be completed.

The great bathing ritual (Maha snana) of Lord Jagannath had to be performed due to spotting of blood stains in Srimandir.

It is noteworthy that, various rituals in the Srimandir got delayed due to this incident. Further details awaited.

It is yet to be ascertained how and due to what the blood stains appeared in the Srimandir.