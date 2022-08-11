bank officer missing odisha

Odisha: Bank Agriculture Officer Goes Missing In Bolangir!

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a bank agriculture officer has gone missing in Bolangir district of Odisha on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Anga River bridge at Cherupali on Balangir-Sambalpur National Highway-26.

The helmet and bike of the officer has been found on top of Cherupali bridge over Anga river.

Reports say that, Mishra was working as an agriculture officer in Barpali branch with Punjab National Bank.

The officer has been identified as Dibyaranjan Mishra.

The fire services personnel have launched a search operation to find the missing officer.

 

