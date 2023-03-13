Odisha Assembly Question Hour held without disturbance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Question Hour was conducted peacefully on Monday, said reliable reports.

There were discussions on opening of new police station in the question hour. Members of both ruling and opposition parties demanded for the opening of new police stations in their respective areas.

It is worth mentioning that, there were a sum total of 643 police stations in the state of Odisha. Recently 36 new police stations have been started, said reports, taking the number up to 679.

There have been proposals to open new police stations at various places all over Odisha. The department is considering it said Home Minister Tusarkanti Behera in a statement in the Assembly today.