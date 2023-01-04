Odisha: Annual bird census in Chilika underway

Bhubaneswar: The annual bird census at Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, began today in five ranges under the Chilika wildlife division- Tangi, Rambha, Satapada, Nuapada, and Chilika.

The annual bird census has begun from 6 am and will continue till 11 am.

Reportedly, teams comprising over 100 wildlife officials and 60 guides have been deployed for the annual counting of birds. While 19 of the 21 teams will do the counting on land, two teams are deployed in the water bodies for the annual counting.

A training program for the enumerators was held at the Wetland Training and Research Centre, Chandraput, near Balugaon, where the bird enthusiasts from different organizations took part.

Millions of birds species had started arriving from all over the world to the Queen of natural beauty, Chilika. Chilika has become the nest for all native and exotic species of birds and as a result, it has become like a color palette to the tourists.

Tourists from around the world including bird experts and bird lovers have started arriving in Chilika to witness the beauty of nature.

More than 62 species of birds have already arrived in Chilika including Peregrine Falcon, Grey Heron, Gadwall, Plinten, Billed Duck. It is noteworthy that the Chilika Lake is spread over the Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam districts.