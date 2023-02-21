Odisha: A new picture of Gopal Das shooting at Naba Das surfaces

Bhubaneswar: A new picture of Gopal Das shooting at Naba Das being has surfaced. The picture shows a close shot of Gopal Das holding a gun with a hardened expression on his face.

The picture shows Gopal was holding a gun with both hands. His fist is clenched so tightly that the muscles of his face are strained. His face shows he is determined to kill him.

Earlier, the visual of Gopal walking was there. Now, this photo of killer Gopal Das speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Jharsuguda today rejected Odisha Crime Branch’s plea for Gopal Krishna Das’ mental evaluation at Bangalore-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS).