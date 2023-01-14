Odisha: 2-year-old in jail due to crimes committed by parents

Balasore: In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old will be going to prison due to the misdeeds of his parents.

The young boy is the son of 28-year-old Pradip Jena, and 22-year-old Chandrakala Jena. After living in Sukinda for some time, the duo had looted over Rs 10lakh from several women in the area. Following that they had fled from there. A case had been filed against them in the Sukinda police station on December 21.

Station in-charge Kabuli Barik had filed a case and had begun the investigation along with preparing a blueprint to catch the couple. Police was successful in catching Chandrakala from her father’s home in Thakurmunda on Thursday, late at night. When she was arrested, her son was also taken to the police station.

Over 10 women from the nearby areas reached Sukinda police station on Friday to confirm that the woman who had been caught was the one who had looted them.

With regard to this, for case number 271/22 under the sections 420,406, the case case was filed and sent for court challan. As the bail plea was rejected, Chandrakala was sent to the police lock-up. Her son was also sent in with her. According to the law, as long as the kid is in jail, all the expenses, like food and clothes, will be borne by the jail authorities.

The case has created a buzz amongst people.