Odisha: 2 IAS Officers appointed as OSD for Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed two IAS officers Bhupendra Singh Poonia and Reghu G as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) for both venues of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia who is the Managing Director of IPICOL with the additional charge of Additional Secretary of Industries Department, Managing Director of Odisha Film Development Corporation, and Managing Director of IDCO is to remain in charge of the OSD of Sports & Youth Services Department for the Hockey World Cup at Rourkela.

Reghu G who is the Director of Technical Education & Training, Cuttack is to remain in charge of the OSD, Sports & Youth Services Department for the Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar.

Further, IAS officer Balwant Singh, Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. with the additional charge of Managing Director of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. and Managing Directo of IDCOL is to remain in charge of the Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.