Odia film ‘Adieu Godard’ releases today, gets shoutout from Anurag Kashyap

Award-winning Odia film ‘Adieu Godard’ releases in multiplexes across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Friday.

Written and directed by Amartya Bhattacharyya, the movie cast includes Choudhury Bikas Das, Sudhasri Madhusmita, Shankar Basu Mallick, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Abhishek Giri, and Sandip Bal.

The 2021 film is now being released across India as a Platoon distribution. The Odia language independent feature also got a shoutout from one of Bollywood top filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The director took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to share the trailer of Adieu Godard, and asked people to watch the film.

In the caption Anurag mentioned that this is the first time that an Odia film is being released across the country.

The first Odia film to release across India. Great job @platoonfilms . Looking forward to watching ithttps://t.co/hqowY8L6ut — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 1, 2022

‘Adieu Godard’ is an Indo-French co-production with Les films de la Haute Valle from France, in association with FilmStop Entertainment. The story revolves around a man and his friends who plan on organizing a Jean-Luc Godard film festival in their small village to screen ‘foreign films’.

The film has won several accolades including ‘Best Film Award’ at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. It also had a world premiere at the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival 2021.

Watch Trailer Here: