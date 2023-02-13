No fee for using public toilets now in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the cities in Odisha, now public don’t have to pay user fee for using public and community toilets across Odisha. In case you are asked for user fee you can lodge complaint at 0674 2391395. It was informed in a tweet posted by the Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha on Monday.

“Good news for the Cities in #Odisha! Now public don’t have to pay user fee for using Public and Community Toilets across the State. In case you are asked for user fee, please contact the H & UD Department under ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar’ Helpline number to lodge your complaint. The phone number to lodge complaint is 0674 2391395,” said the tweet.

“Make sure to always use Toilets and help in keeping the Toilets and environment clean in your cities,” the tweet also said.