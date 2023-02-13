Odisha: Cabinet approves 15 important proposals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved 15 important proposals in the cabinet meeting, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefing press.

Led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Cabinet today approved construction of 237 boys’ hostels for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas at the cost of Rs. 1000.14 crore among other proposals.

The 100-seated boys’ hostels will further improve learning infra inside campus, thereby helping students achieve academic excellence.

Besides, Odisha Cabinet today also approved creation of 6,025 LTR (Leave and Training Reserve) posts in various categories of teaching posts under the School and Mass Education in Odisha. The move will address the issue of shortage of teachers in Government secondary schools due to leave, training and leave on medical ground.