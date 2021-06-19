Nine Dacoits Nabbed in Kalahandi District of Odisha, Weapons Seized

Kalahandi: The Odisha police have arrested a nine-member gang of dacoits who had decamped gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees, 4 motorcycles,incriminating weapons and Rs 5.85 lakh in cash from the house of a teacher in Jaipatna block of Kalahandi district.

Sources said, the dacoits had entered the house of Bhaktaram Gontia at Nuaguda village under Jaipatna police limits of Kalahandi districy on June 10 and had looted the gold ornaments and cash.

A joint team of Jaipatna Police and Dharamgarh Police launched a probe and was able to nab nine members of the gang within eight days and seized 4 motorcycles, sharp weapons from their possession

Five other gang members including the mastermind are still absconding and will be arrested soon