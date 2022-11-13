Night temperature to drop by 2-3 degrees in Odisha in next three days

Bhubaneswar: The night temperature has gradually dropped in various places across Odisha. As the temperature is gradually decreasing, mild to moderate cold has been experienced in different parts of the state. Due to the cold wave, the night temperature will drop further in the next 3 days, informed the regional weather department on Sunday.

According to the weather department, the temperature will likely decrease by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days.

Various parts of the state have also witnessed dense fog in the early morning of the day. The temperature is dropping day by day in Phulbali, Daringibadi, Baliguda, Kotgarh, Tumudibandh, Raikiya areas of Kandhamal district. The temperature of the district has remained between 10 and 15 degrees in recent days. Similarly, mercury is falling in the Mayurbhanj district too.

People are now starting to feel the winter chills in the morning as well as in the evening. Many are taking relief from the cold by sitting around bonfires or having some warm tea.