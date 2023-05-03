Newly married woman killed in lightning strike in Mayurbhanj

Advertisement

Baripada: In a tragic incident a newly married woman was killed due to lightning strike in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Hikei Sahi under Gorumahisani Police limits in Rairangpur area of the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Babita Marandi from Ranipal.

As per reports, the woman was executing the household chores at her house today. Later, it started to pour. When she was performing some work in the house a lightning strike took place. As a result, she was died on the spot.

In another incident which took place in the Angul district two persons were killed when they were working in their farmland. This incident took place in the Saharagurujanga village under Pallahada Police limits in Angul district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu and Dhaneshwar Dehuri of Saharagurujanga.

As per reports, when they were working in the farmland they were killed due to lighting strike.