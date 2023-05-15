Newly elected Deepali Das takes oath as MLA Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Two days after winning the Jharsuguda Assembly by-poll with a thumping margin, Deepali Das of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took oath as a legislator of the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Advertisement

As Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha recently resigned from his position, Deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh administered the oath of office to Deepali in the state Assembly here.

The newly elected legislator was accompanied by her family members. Two women ministers Rita Sahu and Pramila Mallick, government chief whip Prasanta Muduli, BJD MLAs Pranab Balabantaray, Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Rout were also present during the oath taking ceremony.

Speaking to media persons, Deepali Das said, “I will devote myself to the service of the people of Jharsuguda. Will work honestly for the development of my constituency and fulfil dreams of my father (Naba Kishore Das).”

It is worth mentioning here that Deepali along with her brother Vishal Das met Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening and sought his blessings.

Deepali had won the seat with a margin of over 48,721 votes defeating her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy. Tarun Pandey of the Congress finished a distant third with only 4,496 votes.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India, Deepali of BJD got 1,07,198 votes while BJP’s Tripathy received 58,477 votes.

The by-election was held following the murder of Deepali’s father and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year.

Patanaik also took to his Twitter handle and informed about her meeting with Deepali. “I met BJD candidate Deepali Das who got historic victory in Jharsuguda bypoll and advised her to lead the development of Jharsuguda and work dedicatedly to bring change in people’s lives,” said Naveen.