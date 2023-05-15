Heatwave alert for next 2 days, temperature likely to cross 45°C!

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre of IMD situated here in Bhubaneswar has issued a heatwave alert for various parts of Odisha for the next two days.

In the latest bulletin of IMD said that under the influence of Dry Westerly/Northwesterly winds and high solar isolation, the maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is very likely to rise by 3 to 5 degree Celsius during next two days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Heat wave condition is likely in some districts of interior Odisha from May 15, 2023 and also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40 degree Celsius and above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

The MeT has issued a 45 degree temperature alert in Odisha over few districts. People have been advised to take necessary precautions.

Yellow warning for heat wave has been issued for a few places in the following districts namely, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur May 16, 2023.

Likewise, yellow warning for heat wave condition also has been issued at a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Balangir on May 17, 2023.

Similarly, few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir likely to witness heat wave condition between on May 18, 2023 as the weatherman has issued a yellow warning.

Furthermore, people are advised to avoid stepping outdoors during 11 am to 3 pm. In case it is extremely essential to step out, precautionary measures should be taken while going outside during day time.