New SOP issued for entering Puri Jagannath Temple, check details

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for visiting Sri Jagannath Temple. The SOP has been issued for the residents of Puri city only.

According to the SOP, it is not mandatory for the locals of Puri to produce the fully vaccination certificate while entering the temple.

Special tokens will be given to the people in all the 32 wards and they can show it along with Aadhaar cards while entering the 12th century shrine.

It is to be noted here that the temple administration has decided to reopen the temple from August 16 for the locals. Devotees from outside Puri can visit the temple from August 23.