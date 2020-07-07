NCERT Recruitment 2020: Apply online soon for 266 teaching and other posts

Job seekers willing to make career at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have a good news to cheer amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for several posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Librarian and Assistant Librarian.

Here are the details:

Last date to apply online: August 3, 2020 (till 5 PM)

Total Posts: 266

Number of Professor posts: 38

Number of Associate Professor posts 83

Number of Assistant Professor posts: 142

Number of Librarian post: 1

Number of Assistant Librarian posts: 2

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor should have the Post-graduation in relevant field and Ph.D in relevant field.

Candidates applying for the posts of Librarian should have a Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Librarian should have a Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks. A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerisation of Library. NET in concerned subject.

Application Procedure: The eligible candidates can visit the official website of NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in to apply online.

Application Fee: While the candidates belonging to the UR (Male)/OBC (Male)/EWS (Male) category will have to pay Rs 1000, applicants coming under the SC/ST/PWD/Women category will not have to pay any fee.

Candidates can click here to see the official notification.

Candidates can click here for the online application link.