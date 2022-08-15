National flag unfurled in Mao hit Niyamgiri hill in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Independence Day celebrated and the national flag was unfurled in Mao hit Niyamgiri area of Kalahandi district of Odisha on August 15th today. On the occasion of the 75 years’ completion after independence, the whole nation is celebrating 76th Independence Day today.

However, there are still some remote pockets in the country where people are yet to know much about independence. The tribal people of Niyamgiri hills in Kalahandi district were not much aware about Independence, but they were witnessed urfurling the national flag today on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Dongaria and Jharania tribal people of the Niyamgiri hills in the Trilochanpur panchayat of Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district have unfurled tricolour at their houses today.

As per reports, Jitendra Kumar Mishra, the Block Development Officer of Lanjigarh visited the Mao-hit Phuladumer, Kunakadu and Palberi area of Niyamgiri hill and moved house to house to distribut national flag. It has been witnessed that the tribal residents of Niyamgiri hills have unfurled the national flag in the area.