76th Independence Day: CM Naveen Patnaik hoists national flag in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday hoisted the Tricolour flag to mark the nation’s 76th Independence Day at Unit-3 Exhibition Ground here.

On the occasion of the Independence Day, CM extended his greetings and wishes to the people and paid homage to the freedom fighters of the nation for their sacrifices and contributions. He also paid tribute to the immortal jawans who were martyred for the country.

Addressing the people of the state, the CM said that the nation and the state has set many landmark in the last 75 years.