Narrow Escape For Family As Truck Rams Into House In Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jashipur: A construction truck (Hyva) has rammed into a roadside house in Jashipur area in Mayurbhanj district late on Friday night.

Seven members of a family had a narrow escape as hyva truck rams into a house.

According to sources, the driver lost control over the heavy vehicle when it was heading to Suakathi of Keonjhar from Tata, Jharkhand and rammed into the house of one Gadadhar Mahanta in late night.

On being informed, Jashipur police reached the spot and seized the hyva.

