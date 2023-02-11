Narco test of killer cop Gopal Das to be conducted today

Bhubaneswar: The narco test of Gopal Das, who is the prime accused in the Naba Das assassination case, will be conducted at DFSS in Gandhi Nagar of Gujarat today. He will be injected with truth serum before the test.

The medical test of Gopal Das was conducted yesterday. The accused will be asked many questions during the test. He has to give all true answers to the questions as he can’t lie during this test.

The first phase polygraph test of the accused was done yesterday. As per the order of the JMFC Court in Brajrajnagar, the Polygraph and Narco tests are being conducted on the accused of the Naba Das murder case. Gopal has alsogiven his consent for these two tests.

An eight member Police team under the leadership of DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora has taken the accused from Jharsuguda to Gujarat.

Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra is currently investigation the case in Gandhi Nagar.

For information, ASI Gopal Das shot Health Minister Naba Das at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar while he attending a programme. Naba Das passed away due to severe injuries on the same day in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The killer ASI was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management.