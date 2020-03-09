Nabarangpur RTO
Nabarangpur RTO Ganeswar Kahanar (File Pic)

Nabarangpur RTO Ganeswar Kahanar arrested over disproportionate assets

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jeypore : The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, Ganeswar Kahanar was on Monday arrested on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Speaking to media persons,  Sashi Sekhar Mohapatra , SP Vigilance Koraput Division, Jeypore, said , “Nabarangpur RTO  Ganeswar Kahanar  has been arrested after the excise department unearthed  properties over Rs 93 lakhs from his known sources of income following  the raids at six different places related to the accused RTO on Friday.”

Kahanar will be forwarded to the court this afternoon, Mohapatra added.

The anti-corruption officials had conducted simultaneous searches at Kahanar’s office chamber and rented house in Nabarangpur, as well as properties in Bhubaneswar, Kandhamal and Gajapati.

The tainted RTO was also accused of duping upto Rs 70,000 to a data entry operator, Laxminath Harijan, promising to regularise the latter’s contractual job.

A video clip of accepting to return the bribe money taken from Harijan had also gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage in Nabarangpur.

Later, Harijan had lodged a complaint with Nabarangpur police station against Kahanar in this connection.

